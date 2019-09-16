Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Contrasting side by side

Since Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.58 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk & Volatility

Array BioPharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -3.65 which is 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Array BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 0.31% for Array BioPharma Inc. with average price target of $48. On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 209.60% and its average price target is $5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.