Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Comparing side by side

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.36 N/A 0.39 31.68

In table 1 we can see Array BioPharma Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.64 beta means Array BioPharma Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Array BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 0.31% for Array BioPharma Inc. with consensus target price of $48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 36.47% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Array BioPharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.