Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparison side by side

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.39 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Array BioPharma Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Array BioPharma Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.64 shows that Array BioPharma Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.87 beta which makes it 87.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Array BioPharma Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Array BioPharma Inc. is $39.2, with potential downside of -18.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.