Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2540.34 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Array BioPharma Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Array BioPharma Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Array BioPharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 4.1 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$39.2 is Array BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -18.08%. Competitively the consensus target price of NantKwest Inc. is $1.25, which is potential 3.31% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NantKwest Inc. looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.