Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 26 53.66 N/A -0.59 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 119.95 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Array BioPharma Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk and Volatility

Array BioPharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. Its rival Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Array BioPharma Inc. is $39.2, with potential downside of -15.99%. Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.08, while its potential upside is 167.85%. Based on the results given earlier, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.8% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 5.4% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.