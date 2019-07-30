Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Comparison side by side

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 28 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 25.65 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Array BioPharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Risk and Volatility

Array BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.04 beta is the reason why it is 204.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Array BioPharma Inc. has an average price target of $39.2, and a -18.08% downside potential. On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 70.25% and its average price target is $14.71. The information presented earlier suggests that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Array BioPharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.3%. About 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.