Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Array BioPharma Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Array BioPharma Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Array BioPharma Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.20% -24.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Array BioPharma Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$32.5 is the average price target of Array BioPharma Inc., with a potential downside of -30.11%. The competitors have a potential upside of 131.90%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Array BioPharma Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Array BioPharma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Array BioPharma Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.41. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Array BioPharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc.’s competitors beat Array BioPharma Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.