Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Array BioPharma Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.20% -24.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Array BioPharma Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. N/A 28 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

$39.2 is the consensus target price of Array BioPharma Inc., with a potential downside of -17.11%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Array BioPharma Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Array BioPharma Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Array BioPharma Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.41. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Array BioPharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Array BioPharma Inc.’s rivals beat Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.