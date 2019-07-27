Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Comparison side by side

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 28 54.39 N/A -0.59 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 11.92 N/A 2.58 25.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Array BioPharma Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.41 beta means Array BioPharma Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus price target of Array BioPharma Inc. is $39.2, with potential downside of -17.11%. On the other hand, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 17.71% and its consensus price target is $75.25. Based on the data given earlier, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Array BioPharma Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.4%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. was more bullish than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Array BioPharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.