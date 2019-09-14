Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.52 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Array BioPharma Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Array BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Array BioPharma Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $43.25, while its potential downside is -9.61%. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 163.85%. Based on the data shown earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.