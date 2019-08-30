Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 74.16 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Array BioPharma Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

Array BioPharma Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta and it is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Array BioPharma Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -18.08% and an $39.2 average target price. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $31.8, while its potential upside is 513.90%. Based on the data shown earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Array BioPharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.