Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Contrasting side by side

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22

Demonstrates Array BioPharma Inc. and Exelixis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk & Volatility

Array BioPharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Exelixis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Array BioPharma Inc. is $39.2, with potential downside of -18.08%. Exelixis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a 19.36% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Exelixis Inc. appears more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.