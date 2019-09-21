Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

Array BioPharma Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.31% and an $48 consensus price target. On the other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 96.63% and its consensus price target is $7. The data provided earlier shows that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Array BioPharma Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.