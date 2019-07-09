Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 25 53.90 N/A -0.59 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Array BioPharma Inc.’s 1.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. ARCA biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Array BioPharma Inc. has a -21.06% downside potential and a consensus target price of $37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.