Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Array BioPharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

5.7 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. Its rival Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Array BioPharma Inc. has an average price target of $39.2, and a -18.08% downside potential. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 556.57%. The results provided earlier shows that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., based on analyst view.

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.1% respectively. 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance.

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.