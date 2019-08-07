Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Array BioPharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Array BioPharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.64 shows that Array BioPharma Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -18.08% and an $39.2 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $44, while its potential upside is 1,585.82%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Array BioPharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.