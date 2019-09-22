Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stock Value Rose While Css Cut Its Stake; Kerrisdale Advisers Increased Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

Css Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 98.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 84,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42,000, down from 85,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 22/03/2018 – Array BioPharma Announces Publication of Detailed Phase 3 COLUMBUS Trial Data of Encorafenib and Binimetinib in Melanoma Patients in The Lancet Oncology; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma 3Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00M, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 3.68 million shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 62,000 shares to 67,000 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 60,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bvf Inc Il has invested 6.04% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 4,430 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 371,306 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Avoro Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.00M shares. Lpl Ltd Company reported 20,265 shares. Prudential Finance Inc invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Macquarie Ltd owns 2.24M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.19% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Adage Prns Group Limited Liability Company reported 20,000 shares. Harvest Management Llc stated it has 42,500 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. 913,212 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation. First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,924 shares. Natixis invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Birchview Cap LP invested 4.73% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Array BioPharma News: ARRY Stock Skyrockets on Pfizer Deal – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Sotheby’s Jumps On Acquisition News; Flex Pharma Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pfizer-Array Biopharma Deal Bump Up Biotech ETFs – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer’s Surprise Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Array BioPharma: Fairly Valued After Q2 Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 105,658 shares to 10,316 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 187,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,277 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).