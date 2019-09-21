Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stake Raised by Farallon Capital Management Llc; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Holding in Parker Hannifin (PH) Has Trimmed by $1.18 Million as Share Price Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 9,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.61M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 810,867 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 3.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 8.50 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $393.81 million, up from 5.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG)

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 2.65M shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $122.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.04% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 20.35 million shares. Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 772,474 shares. World Asset Incorporated has 4,966 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Illinois-based North Star Inv has invested 0.53% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5,900 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. 15,000 were reported by Twin Securities. Perella Weinberg Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 159,849 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 6,618 were reported by Comerica Bankshares. Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.49% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Com reported 0.37% stake. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 2,450 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd reported 11,969 shares. 1,222 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Ltd. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co stated it has 424,727 shares. Aperio Gru Limited accumulated 82,814 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has invested 0.41% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Blackrock owns 8.14 million shares. Panagora Asset Management has 967,572 shares. South State holds 5,022 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 56,705 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 16,614 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Ltd Com holds 6,111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 1,143 shares. Virtu Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 2,735 shares.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 4.11 million shares to 4.27M shares, valued at $133.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 27,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC).