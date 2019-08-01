Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Trimmed Position by $30.14 Million as Stock Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Castine Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 113,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 351,597 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 57.83M shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 57.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 909,968 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.19 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31,381 shares to 130,951 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Com Limited reported 4.86M shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Company owns 442,925 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Shayne & Limited stated it has 13,953 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Pl Cap Advsr has invested 0.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 682,635 shares. Gabalex Cap Management has 750,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 32.78M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Investment Of Virginia Llc owns 0.38% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 58,831 shares. 88,903 are owned by Athena Cap Advisors Ltd Co. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) reported 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mathes Incorporated owns 0.67% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 47,501 shares. Zeke holds 232,827 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.78M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Co holds 3.81M shares. Brandes Investment Partners Limited Partnership owns 3.32M shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.72 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, ARRY, MRTX, EXAS – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Array BioPharma (ARRY) Soars: Stock Adds 11% in Session – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Array BioPharma (ARRY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Array BioPharma Is Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 0.28% or 2.50 million shares. 554,618 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 6,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Limited Liability Com reported 1.22M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Driehaus Capital Limited Company reported 1.81M shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 151,317 shares. Axa holds 269,252 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Ltd invested in 0.01% or 45,918 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 56,148 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 118,145 shares. Hanseatic Management owns 11,553 shares. 187,268 are held by Timpani Management Lc. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Incorporated has 118,855 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Trexquant Lp owns 0.09% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 52,639 shares.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $13.93 million activity. The insider Robbins Andrew R sold $4.80 million. On Tuesday, February 19 the insider COX CARRIE SMITH bought $115,998. $721,074 worth of stock was sold by LEFKOFF KYLE on Wednesday, February 6. Squarer Ron sold 110,000 shares worth $2.38M. $4.04 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares were sold by Saccomano Nicholas A.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 242,160 shares to 254,557 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Therapeutics by 337,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).