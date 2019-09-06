Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shareholder Redmile Group Has Lowered Position; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Sfmg Increased Its Stake

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 232.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 38,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 55,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 16,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 3.09 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46M, down from 16.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA 3Q REV. $66.4M, EST. $33.2M; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,916 shares to 255,185 shares, valued at $51.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 61,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,158 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 433,600 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $106.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 65,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Penumbra Inc.