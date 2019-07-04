Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shareholder Bvf Has Cut Stake by $31.76 Million as Stock Value Rose; Loews (L) Holding Has Increased by Corda Investment Management Llc

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 17,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,865 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58 million, up from 328,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 557,818 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.42M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.39M, down from 4.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 2.22M shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment holds 0.02% or 7,617 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts has 0.02% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 78,880 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Company has 1.89% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Gideon Incorporated owns 6,372 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 22,804 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank invested in 240 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 22,857 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The reported 0.02% stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 1.14 million shares. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 221 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 10 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc invested in 0.19% or 61,977 shares. 21,593 are held by Westpac Corporation.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK) by 5,103 shares to 282,095 shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,257 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $3.70 million activity. The insider TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495. 10,528 shares were sold by TISCH JONATHAN M, worth $479,463 on Monday, February 11. EDELSON DAVID B also sold $825,936 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $19.29 million activity. $4.04 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares were sold by Saccomano Nicholas A. $356,139 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares were sold by Oltmans Curtis Gale. 5,000 shares were bought by COX CARRIE SMITH, worth $115,998 on Tuesday, February 19. Squarer Ron sold 213,438 shares worth $3.93M. The insider LEFKOFF KYLE sold 35,000 shares worth $721,074. 96,712 shares were sold by Haddock Jason, worth $2.11M on Wednesday, February 6.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 283,000 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $41.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc by 558,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Replimune Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Communication invested in 0.01% or 82,175 shares. Axa invested in 269,252 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 610 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 1.35M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 298,838 shares. 785,480 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 93,898 shares. 68,581 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Ltd. Group holds 134,700 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.09% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Qs Invsts Lc reported 94,600 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 29,160 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 52,639 shares.