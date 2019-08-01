Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Trimmed Holding by $28.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cubic (CUB) Stock Rose While Kennedy Capital Management Upped Holding

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (ARRY) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 3.84M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.68M, down from 5.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma 3Q Loss/Shr 11c; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corporation (CUB) by 61.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 59,075 shares as the company's stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 155,418 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 96,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.2. About 261,883 shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 11,063 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 45,196 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.21M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% or 112,100 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Com holds 1.11% or 116,900 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 17,179 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 10,094 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 1,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 933,997 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,654 shares. Northern Trust holds 670,493 shares. First Interstate Bank accumulated 0% or 303 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 54,316 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 306,031 shares to 209,010 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) by 26,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,062 shares, and cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. The insider GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417. EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. On Friday, May 10 the insider WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250. Shares for $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman. $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by HARRISON MARK.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Network Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 6,117 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 65,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 17,225 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Dupont Cap Management holds 36,744 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 1.16M shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 10,562 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co owns 1.52 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Llc invested in 1.66% or 1.81M shares. 298,838 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc. Northern has 2.66 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 811,088 shares in its portfolio.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 225,619 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $60.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 117,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $13.93 million activity. Haddock Jason also sold $2.11 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares. Squarer Ron also sold $2.38 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 239,626 shares valued at $4.80 million was sold by Robbins Andrew R. 187,264 shares were sold by Saccomano Nicholas A, worth $4.04 million on Thursday, February 7. The insider COX CARRIE SMITH bought $115,998.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.