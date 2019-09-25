Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holder Tekla Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.85 Million; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Holds Position in Servicenow (NOW)

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (ARRY) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 40,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 323,883 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.01 million, down from 364,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $259.4. About 2.46 million shares traded or 44.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $263.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4,182 shares to 91,562 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,610 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Investors Who Bought LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 135% – Yahoo Finance" published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Assocs has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.58% or 10,358 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.98% or 6.10 million shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,130 shares. 38,212 were reported by Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 165 shares. Moreover, Parkwood Limited Liability has 1.4% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 23,809 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 2.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Budros Ruhlin And Roe stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0.01% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Services Of America Inc holds 51,037 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 8,468 are owned by Nomura. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). 323,883 were accumulated by Tekla Cap Management Llc. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 4,500 shares. Alpine Assoc stated it has 3.01M shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management LP invested 0.32% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Morgan Stanley holds 1.90M shares. Foundry Prtnrs Llc holds 55,986 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 42 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 134,582 shares. Kellner Capital Lc stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Voya Inv Management Ltd reported 910,206 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt holds 4.4% or 794,868 shares in its portfolio.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 29,608 shares to 64,499 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Mid-Day Market Update: Sotheby's Jumps On Acquisition News; Flex Pharma Shares Slide – Nasdaq" on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Array BioPharma: Fairly Valued After Q2 Report – Seeking Alpha" published on February 07, 2019, Fool.com published: "Here's Why Array BioPharma Jumped 31% in January – The Motley Fool" on February 03, 2019.