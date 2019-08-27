Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holder Redmile Group Decreased Position by $131.73 Million as Share Price Rose; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lifted as Shares Rose

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46 million, down from 16.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 65,600 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $81.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 58,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors invested in 0.07% or 382,739 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 28,770 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 5,892 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 6,151 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com has invested 0.11% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Moreover, North Star Asset has 0.07% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 37,600 shares. Birchview Cap Lp has 2.57% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 88,256 shares. Columbus Circle reported 0.69% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 6,620 shares. Raymond James owns 12,518 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd accumulated 244,942 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 1,388 shares. 29,160 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,650 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6 shares, and cut its stake in Callable.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.3% or 24,056 shares. Bragg Fin, a North Carolina-based fund reported 85,078 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 264,933 shares. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 75 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 8.00M shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Doliver Limited Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hillsdale Investment reported 805 shares. Amp Capital accumulated 899,287 shares. Park National Corp Oh has invested 1.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Washington Savings Bank owns 73,418 shares. Wagner Bowman Management owns 1.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,956 shares. Fincl Architects reported 3,362 shares. Peoples Finance Corporation holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,876 shares.