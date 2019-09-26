Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holder Perceptive Advisors Lowered Its Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 202,458 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19 million, up from 183,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.16. About 7.62 million shares traded or 39.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.11 million, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Array BioPharma Is Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, NFLX, GILD, TSLA – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) on Behalf of Array Shareholders and Encourages Array Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Array BioPharma (ARRY) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

