Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Lifted Its Position; Centerbridge Partners LP Boosted Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) as Market Valuation Declined

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14 million, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 29.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 127,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 554,618 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, up from 427,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 22/03/2018 – Array BioPharma Announces Publication of Detailed Phase 3 COLUMBUS Trial Data of Encorafenib and Binimetinib in Melanoma Patien; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 3.76M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,837 are owned by Principal Fincl Inc. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.18 million shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 1.04 million shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il accumulated 97,500 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 450,545 shares. Eminence LP invested 1.52% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 27,197 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 508,078 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sachem Head Cap Mngmt LP reported 3.45M shares stake. Van Eck reported 65,590 shares stake. Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 196 shares.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.11M shares to 552,500 shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,392 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $13.93 million activity. $2.38 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares were sold by Squarer Ron. Shares for $4.04 million were sold by Saccomano Nicholas A on Thursday, February 7. Haddock Jason had sold 96,712 shares worth $2.11M on Wednesday, February 6. Robbins Andrew R had sold 239,626 shares worth $4.80M on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $115,998 were bought by COX CARRIE SMITH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 1,031 shares. Grimes & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 14,000 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 82,175 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 221,283 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 6,117 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 10,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 170,643 are held by Guggenheim Lc. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 37,600 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 9,695 shares. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 2,226 shares. 85,645 are held by Hollencrest Management. Pennsylvania Co accumulated 44,002 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 909,968 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 29,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E W Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) by 48,264 shares to 361,119 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinentalexchange (NYSE:ICE) by 22,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B).