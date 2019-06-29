Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holder Fiera Capital Raised Holding; Oakwood Capital Management Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 435,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.94 million, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 11.52M shares traded or 116.28% up from the average. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78 million and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Savings Bank Of Omaha has 437,638 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 3.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Retirement Grp Inc owns 1,750 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Choate Inv Advisors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,571 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 40,391 shares. 885,394 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weitz Investment Mngmt holds 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 17,500 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank accumulated 3.38% or 217,153 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.55% or 5.16M shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Assets Inv Limited Liability Corp has 124,100 shares. Hl Financial Service Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.67 million shares. Discovery Cap Mgmt Lc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 289,448 shares. Dodge Cox accumulated 3.06% or 31.62M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com reported 113,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd has 68,581 shares. Advisory Rech holds 62,085 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). 850,637 were reported by Bank & Trust Of America De. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Bvf Il, a California-based fund reported 3.42M shares. State Street Corp holds 7.28 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 62,157 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 19,762 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited has 1.78M shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 28,770 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na invested in 8,085 shares. 17.02M were reported by Blackrock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communication Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 50,123 shares to 108,099 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Invt Quality Mun T (BKN) by 84,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,519 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $19.29 million activity. 187,264 shares were sold by Saccomano Nicholas A, worth $4.04M on Thursday, February 7. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Robbins Andrew R sold $4.80M. The insider COX CARRIE SMITH bought $115,998. Squarer Ron sold 213,438 shares worth $3.93M. $2.11 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares were sold by Haddock Jason. LEFKOFF KYLE sold 35,000 shares worth $721,074.