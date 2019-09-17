Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holder Css Cut Its Stake by $3.89 Million as Share Price Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose While Stadion Money Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $321,981

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $395.14. About 418,191 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 16/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – AWARDED 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”

Css Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 98.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 84,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42,000, down from 85,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 136,133 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 432,003 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.04% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). First Mercantile Trust owns 0.05% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 9,924 shares. Berkley W R Corp stated it has 0.74% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). holds 0.03% or 141,711 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 276,170 shares. Avoro Capital Advsr Limited Liability holds 3.2% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset has invested 0.05% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.05% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 147,888 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.04% or 20.35 million shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.97% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 3.20M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 5.44M shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 23.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Retail Bank And Trust Company has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Exchange Capital has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Davenport And Co Limited Liability Co holds 14,940 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv, New York-based fund reported 4,079 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 27,655 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hilton Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 17.79M were reported by Blackrock. Moreover, Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Co Ny has 0.19% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd invested in 113 shares or 0% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Welch And Forbes stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Griffin Asset Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Thornburg Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Truepoint reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.64 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 201,374 shares to 517,069 shares, valued at $22.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 17,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).