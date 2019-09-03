Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holder Bvf Lowered Stake by $31.76 Million; Abrams Bison Investments Has Lifted Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $19.76 Million

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $122.19. About 568,547 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD)

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 3.42 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.39 million, down from 4.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA 3Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 20,325 shares. Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 1832 Asset Management LP reported 0.01% stake. The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 11,416 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited reported 6,807 shares. Moreover, Ipg Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,402 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 396,327 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Citizens Bancshares accumulated 6,507 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 64 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.74M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 185,229 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $20.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 283,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 785,480 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Ser Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 16,793 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Com holds 0.07% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 901,813 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 368,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Management Lc invested in 0.09% or 31,400 shares. 170,643 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Com. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 221,283 shares stake. Advisory Inc holds 0.03% or 62,085 shares. Chicago Equity Limited owns 118,145 shares. Ftb stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Com reported 56,177 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 31,325 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.