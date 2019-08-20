Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holder Baker Bros Advisors LP Trimmed Position; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Raised Holding by $273.72 Million

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (ARRY) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 3.84 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.68M, down from 5.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 22/03/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA CITES COLUMBUS TRIAL DATA IN MELANOMA TREATMENT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14 million shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.88 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98 million, up from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $126.99. About 915,306 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance" published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 892,232 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $339.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 225,619 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $60.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.