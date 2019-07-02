ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 5 53.38 N/A -0.17 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 4.15 N/A -5.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ArQule Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ArQule Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Risk and Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. ArQule Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ArQule Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -31.28% and an $7.69 average target price. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 26.81%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 25.4%. 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.