ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Both ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 111.68 N/A -0.17 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.90 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ArQule Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.18 beta indicates that ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and has 10.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ArQule Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.69 is ArQule Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -13.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.