ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ArQule Inc.
|5
|53.38
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|14.20
|N/A
|-7.16
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|158.6%
|-156.3%
Liquidity
6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. ArQule Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
ArQule Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ArQule Inc.’s downside potential is -31.28% at a $7.69 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ArQule Inc.
|3.11%
|6.78%
|89.76%
|57.89%
|110%
|127.44%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-28.87%
|-41.64%
|-88.95%
|-87.15%
|-88.39%
|-77.24%
For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.