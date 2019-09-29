ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

As Biotechnology businesses, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 9 -2.51 93.06M -0.17 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 0.00 41.26M -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ArQule Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 1,088,421,052.63% -29.1% -20.9% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 973,090,257.31% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.2. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ArQule Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 28.57% for ArQule Inc. with average price target of $9. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 178.64%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 55.8% respectively. 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.