ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 114.01 N/A -0.17 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ArQule Inc. and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. Its rival NuCana plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. NuCana plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ArQule Inc. and NuCana plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

$7.69 is ArQule Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -14.17%. NuCana plc on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 120.26% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NuCana plc is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and NuCana plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 38.7%. Insiders owned 1% of ArQule Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while NuCana plc had bearish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats ArQule Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.