ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 -2.51 93.06M -0.17 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 -3.57 25.95M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 1,096,113,074.20% -29.1% -20.9% NewLink Genetics Corporation 1,540,973,871.73% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is 13.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ArQule Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 26.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 34.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors ArQule Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.