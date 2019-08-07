ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Both ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 50.61 N/A -0.17 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ArQule Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc. has a beta of 2.18 and its 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ArQule Inc.’s average target price is $7.69, while its potential downside is -20.48%. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 212.50% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares and 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.