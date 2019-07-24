ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 54.95 N/A -0.17 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Volatility & Risk

ArQule Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

ArQule Inc. has a -26.76% downside potential and an average price target of $7.69. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $82.67, while its potential upside is 44.48%. Based on the results given earlier, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares and 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.