ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 115.48 N/A -0.17 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ArQule Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta and it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ArQule Inc. has an average target price of $7.69, and a -17.49% downside potential. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 332.43% and its average target price is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ArQule Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 82.5% respectively. 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.