ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Both ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 105.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.58 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ArQule Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility & Risk

ArQule Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 7.27% for ArQule Inc. with average target price of $9. Competitively the average target price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $33.67, which is potential 54.88% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Coherus BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 97.45%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has stronger performance than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.