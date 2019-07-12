ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 57.82 N/A -0.17 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.69 is ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -29.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 127.44% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -64.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.