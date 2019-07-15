ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 57.83 N/A -0.17 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ArQule Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ArQule Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ArQule Inc. and Biofrontera AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential is -30.41% at a $7.69 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 2.04% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has stronger performance than Biofrontera AG

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Biofrontera AG.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.