ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 53.96 N/A -0.17 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.06 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ArQule Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.25 shows that ArQule Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s beta is 4.67 which is 367.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ArQule Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -25.41% for ArQule Inc. with average price target of $7.69.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 40.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.