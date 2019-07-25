ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Both ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 54.95 N/A -0.17 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.73 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ArQule Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.25 beta means ArQule Inc.’s volatility is 125.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 2.21 beta is the reason why it is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ArQule Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$7.69 is ArQule Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -26.76%. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has an average price target of $15, with potential upside of 27.12%. The results provided earlier shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. appears more favorable than ArQule Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 15.7% respectively. 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.