ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Reaches $8.35 After 9.00% Up Move; CYTODYN (CYDY) SI Increased By 23.99%

The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 1.06 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending.

CYTODYN INC (OTCMKTS:CYDY) had an increase of 23.99% in short interest. CYDY’s SI was 327,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 23.99% from 264,300 shares previously. With 859,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CYTODYN INC (OTCMKTS:CYDY)’s short sellers to cover CYDY’s short positions. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.0148 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3899. About 117,139 shares traded. CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is tivantinib , a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death.

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus infection. The company has market cap of $141.29 million. The Company’s lead product under development for HIV infection include PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. It currently has negative earnings.

