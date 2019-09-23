ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Reaches $8.10 After 9.00% Down Move; Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 87 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 106 sold and decreased holdings in Cirrus Logic Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 48.11 million shares, up from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cirrus Logic Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 81 Increased: 52 New Position: 35.

The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 1.22M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone PaymentsThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $973.51M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $7.37 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ARQL worth $87.62M less.

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Benchmark out bullish on Cirrus products – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Increased An Energizing 109% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cirrus Logic, ACM Research, Diodes, Lattice Semiconductor and NeoPhotonics – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell (MRVL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Outpace Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 82,258 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 34.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CRUS’s profit will be $44.77M for 17.86 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 305.26% EPS growth.

Sprott Inc. holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. for 180,000 shares. Holderness Investments Co owns 58,335 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.99% invested in the company for 211,275 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.34% in the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 121,512 shares.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $973.51 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is tivantinib , a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.