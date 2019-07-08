ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Reaches $11.40 After 5.00% Up Move; AUSCRETE (ASCK) Shorts Decreased By 70.8%

AUSCRETE CORP (OTCMKTS:ASCK) had a decrease of 70.8% in short interest. ASCK’s SI was 3,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 70.8% from 11,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.002 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 464,381 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATIONThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.37 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $11.97 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ARQL worth $68.55M more.

More news for Auscrete Corporation (OTCMKTS:ASCK) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “ASCK Auscrete Corporation Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Auscrete Corp., OTC QB ASCK, Expedites Initial Production with a Major Shift in Strategy – GlobeNewswire” and published on May 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

Auscrete Corporation intends to manufacture construction products for commercial and residential structures. The company has market cap of $142,388.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ArQule had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 7. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6.75 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 7.