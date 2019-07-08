ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Reaches $10.83 After 4.00% Down Move; Royce Value Trust Has 1.76 Sentiment

Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 58 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 33 reduced and sold equity positions in Royce Value Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 19.96 million shares, up from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Royce Value Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 46 New Position: 12.

The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 2.10M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancerThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.30 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $10.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ARQL worth $52.08M less.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 182,532 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.28 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.29 Per Share – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of Apr 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. for 402,473 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 277,644 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yakira Capital Management Inc. has 1.06% invested in the company for 268,137 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.91% in the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 70,579 shares.

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is tivantinib , a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death.

Among 4 analysts covering ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ArQule had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Thursday, March 7.