ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Reaches $10.54 After 3.00% Down Move; Shorts at Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Raised By 11.48%

The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 959,850 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, SecuritiesThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.27 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $10.22 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ARQL worth $38.01 million less.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) had an increase of 11.48% in short interest. GEMP’s SI was 577,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.48% from 518,200 shares previously. With 95,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s short sellers to cover GEMP’s short positions. The SI to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc’s float is 6.07%. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.71. About 44,029 shares traded. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) has declined 79.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GEMP News: 03/05/2018 – GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC – GULLANS HAS BEEN INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE MAY 2017; 19/03/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics: Gullans Has Been Interim CEO Since 2017; 15/03/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Steven Gullans, Ph.D., as Pres and CEO; 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Steven Gullans, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 3.4% Position in Gemphire Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.63; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Gemphire Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEMP)

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ArQule had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 7.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is tivantinib , a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death.

