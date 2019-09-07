ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Comparison side by side

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 115.48 N/A -0.17 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility and Risk

ArQule Inc. has a beta of 2.18 and its 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Verastem Inc. has a 2.91 beta which is 191.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Verastem Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ArQule Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.69, while its potential downside is -17.49%. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.75, while its potential upside is 611.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Verastem Inc. looks more robust than ArQule Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Verastem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 47%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Verastem Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Verastem Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.